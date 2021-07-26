The first black lawyers to have roles in four districts are among Biden’s U.S. Attorney picks.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden nominated eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, four of whom will be the first black lawyers to hold posts in their districts.

Once confirmed by the Senate, the nominees will be in charge of offices in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington. According to the Biden Administration, some will be the first female attorneys to oversee their districts.

The eight were picked “for their dedication to enforcing the law, expertise, experience and credentials in this field, determination to pursuing equitable justice for all, and commitment to the Department of Justice’s independence,” according to the White House.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The White House announced the selections on Monday as the Justice Department continues to fill up its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who came to Chicago last week to announce a crackdown on gun trafficking corridors. The 93 U.S. attorneys in the Justice Department, who are in charge of federal criminal prosecutions in their individual districts, are likely to play a key role in attempts to curb violent crime.

The lawyers are part of the Biden White House’s first round of U.S. attorney nominees, which are still being considered six months into the administration. Last Monday, the White House announced the appointment of a lawyer to lead its antitrust division, but withdrew its choice for head of the civil division. There has been no announcement of a nominee for the important position of solicitor general.

Matthew Graves, a veteran fraud and public corruption prosecutor at the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia, is one of the nominees named Monday. He is being tapped to lead the office at a time when it is swamped with hundreds of prosecutions stemming from the Capitol riot.

Michael Sherwin, a Trump administration appointee who held the position throughout the violence, later left the Justice Department. Channing Phillips, who held the same job under the Obama administration, has been serving in the role on an acting basis.

Rachael Rollins, the district attorney in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, would be the first African-American woman to serve as United States Attorney. This is a condensed version of the information.