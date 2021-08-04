The First Amendment is violated by a Minnesota school district’s ban on “All Lives Matter” signs, according to a lawsuit.

Attorneys for students in Minnesota’s Lakeville School District informed This website that they plan to launch a lawsuit against the district on Friday, alleging that the district has violated their clients’ First Amendment free speech rights.

Doug Seaton, president of the Upper Midwest Law Center, claimed that his clients were discriminated against because they were not allowed to display “All Lives Matter” signs on school grounds but “Black Lives Matter” posters were permitted.

The UMCL is a non-profit public interest law company whose objective is to bring pro-freedom lawsuits against constitutional infractions, government overreach, special interest agendas, and public union corruption and abuses, according to its website.

Parents Bob and Cynthia Cajune and Kalynn Wendt, as well as a group of other parents who are members of the faith-based grassroots organization Lion 194, are suing the school district and its administrator Michael Baumann on behalf of their children, according to the pending lawsuit.

Wendt is the mother of a 9-year-old Lakeview Elementary student who was seen in a viral video in June berating the school board. After being warned that political posters were not allowed, the girl, identified as Novalee, chastises the Board for images of “Black Lives Matter” and Amanda Gormon being displayed on the school’s walls.

In April, Independent School District 194, commonly known as Lakeville School District, published a “Inclusive Poster Series” that includes two posters with the political slogan “Black Lives Matter,” according to the lawsuit.

The two posters also declared, according to the lawsuit, “At Lakeville Area Schools, we believe Black Lives Matter and support the social justice movement that this statement represents.” This poster follows School Board policy and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our Black students, faculty, and community members.”

When Cajune, a Native American veteran and father of multiracial children, and other ISD 194 taxpayers requested that alternative ideological viewpoints, such as “Blue Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter,” be displayed alongside the “Black Lives Matter” posters, they claim the school district refused.

Cajune alleges he was told by school district administrators that “the inclusive posters were requested by many staff and families in our school communities and was a project included under the district’s inclusion program this year” and that they were “completely funded.” This is a condensed version of the information.