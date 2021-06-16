The Fire Fauci Act, introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene, has gained a co-sponsor: these Republicans have signed on to the bill.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Fire Fauci Act” now has ten Republican co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, thanks to Representative Louie Gohmert’s backing.

Greene, a vociferous critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), presented the bill in April with no cosponsors. The recent publication of thousands of Fauci’s emails inspired new support for the bill, and Greene jumped from four to ten co-sponsors in the last two weeks.

Representative Louie Gohmert, who Greene praised for his support on Twitter, is the most recent addition to the list of cosponsors. Representatives Gregory Steube and Mo Brooks joined as co-sponsors last week, and Buddy Carter, Bob Good, and Matt Gaetz joined as co-sponsors on June 4.

“We need strong leadership to do this, not Dr. Fauci, who simply wants to stay relevant and control Americans’ lives. We’ve all seen how disturbing Fauci’s emails are, and it’s past time for him to step down,” Carter wrote in an email to This website.

The Fire Fauci Act would not remove Fauci from his position as a member of Vice President Biden’s coronavirus response team or as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci could keep his job if the measure passes; however, his income would be reduced to $0. The remuneration for his post would continue at zero until a new director took over, as long as the incoming director was not Fauci.

The law takes issue with Fauci’s first recommendation that individuals not wear masks, because he then urged that everyone should wear one. It also chastised Fauci for shifting the date by which America will achieve herd immunity.

Representative Thomas Massie was the first Republican to join on as a co-sponsor, a few days after Greene submitted the bill. The following week, Representative Andy Biggs followed Massie’s lead. In May, Greene gained two more co-sponsors, Representatives Paul Gosar and Mary Miller.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for co-sponsoring this bill because the American people deserve answers,” Greene said at a press conference on Tuesday. “[Fauci] owes the American people a lot of answers but he also owes the world a lot of answers.”

Fauci has dismissed criticism against. This is a brief summary.