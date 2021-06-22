The fire at the Illinois chemical plant is still smoldering. Mask Orders Remain In Place During Evacuation

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Chicago officials presented an update on the chemical facility that exploded on Monday, stating the fire is confined but still burning.

No hazardous materials have gotten into the waterways, according to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, and while flare-ups may occur, the fire is basically under control.

The Chemtool plant made industrial lubricants, and while Chief Wilson said they’re still looking into the air quality in the region, the one-mile evacuation order that went into effect on Monday is still in place. Anyone venturing outside within three miles of the plant should also wear a face mask.

The Chemtool company in Rockton, Illinois, had a MASSIVE EXPLOSION. (Photo courtesy of WLS.) https://t.co/RGYxyJ8k2e pic.twitter.com/AtehTezor8 LATEST: https://t.co/RGYxyJ8k2e pic.twitter.com/AtehTezor8

— WTVO/WQRF Eyewitness News (@MyStateline) June 14, 2021

Officials said Tuesday that specialized teams and emergency responders had been dispatched to assist the Rockton Fire Department, and Chief Wilson expressed optimism that the fire would be extinguished.

In a press conference on Tuesday, he added, “Fire suppression efforts are possible.” “Everything is working out in our favor.”

The vice president of operations at Lubrizol, Chemtool’s parent business, apologized on Tuesday morning and stated that the company was there to help the community.

Vice president Bill Snyder said, “It’s obviously a very serious impact, and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated and whose property and other items may have been harmed by the fire.”

It remains unclear what caused the fire, and it is currently under investigation as crews work to put the remaining flames out. ABC7 reported that all 70 of the Chemtool plant employees managed to evacuate safely before the building had exploded.

WLS reported fire crews poured a special foam on the ruined structure to prevent any more leakage. Additionally, crews dug trenches south and west of the Chemtool plant to prevent any contaminated runoff from entering the nearby Rock River.

Officials are still concerned about what the fire means to the surrounding environment. Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli previously told This website that a disaster proclamation issued from June 14 to June 21 will “ensure the efficient delivery of all necessary personnel and supplies in order to quickly curb any negative environmental effects of the. This is a brief summary.