The final report on the Arizona election audit has been delayed as three members of the “Cyber Ninjas” contract COVID-19.

After three members of the “Cyber Ninjas” audit team contracted COVID-19, the final report of the election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona has been delayed.

According to AZ Central, Republican Arizona Senate President Karen Fann reported that Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two members of his five-person audit team have been “very ill.”

The Senate, according to Fann, is still awaiting a partial report from the team on Monday. On Wednesday, the Senate will begin debating the report. Before a modified version is delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the whole review will most likely take weeks. After then, the report will be made public.

According to KNXV reporter Garrett Archer, fans of former President Donald Trump have accused Fann of conniving with Vice President Joe Biden to keep the final report from being released.

The Cyber Ninjas had been infected “on purpose” so that Biden could shut down the audit facility, according to Archer’s tweet, which included screenshots of Trump supporters on the group messaging app Telegram claiming that the Cyber Ninjas had been infected “on purpose” so that Biden could shut down the audit facility. No proof was presented by those who made these allegations.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Fann’s attorney told the Arizona Supreme Court on Monday that “legislative immunity” should protect the Cyber Ninjas from complying with a court demand by an organization named American Oversight to get all of the group’s correspondence relating to the audit. Last Thursday, an appellate court dismissed Fann’s argument.

The audit, which began on April 22 and was scheduled to last 60 days, was expected to take that long. It’s been 123 days now. Cyber Ninjas has been chastised for never conducting such an audit, and their CEO has been chastised for pushing election fraud conspiracy theories.

Logan espoused pro-Trump election fraud conspiracy theories on a now-defunct Twitter account before being hired to do the audit. “With all due respect, if you can’t see the apparent cheating, misconduct, and plain voter fraud, then you are dumb or lying,” one of Logan’s claimed retweets said.

Logan also appeared in the conspiracy thriller The Deep Rig, which was released in 2021. “If we don’t address our election integrity immediately, we may no longer have a democracy,” he added in it. He also stated that the CIA was engaging in a “disinformation” effort aimed at the 2020 presidential election. This is a condensed version of the information.