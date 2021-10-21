The Fiery Clash between Matt Gaetz and Jamie Raskin has been seen over one million times on YouTube.

Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district, questioned Gaetz if President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election during a hearing of the House Rules Committee on Wednesday.

Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st district, was testifying before the committee to defend Steve Bannon’s refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events.

Raskin responded to Gaetz by saying that his comments “may work on Steve Bannon’s podcast,” but not in front of the committee.

As of Thursday morning, two video clips depicting Raskin’s remark had acquired more than a million views on Twitter.

At the time of writing, a video by Adam Klasfeld, managing editor of Law & Crime News, had been viewed over 580,000 times, and a shorter one by Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff had been viewed over 460,000 times.

Rep. Raskin challenged Gaetz on the reality that the pro-Trump post-election litigation, including those filed by his appointees, were unsuccessful.

Gaetz emphasizes the importance of dismissals based on procedural grounds. (Some were rejected based on their qualities.) Raskin, a professor of constitutional law, isn’t having it.

— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports), @KlasfeldReports 20th of October, 2021 “Do you acknowledge that Joe Biden won?” Raskin asked Gaetz during the hearing. Gaetz responded, “I accept that Joe Biden is the president.”

"I believe that these indiscriminate mail-in ballots tainted our election in a unique way," Gaetz remarked. "I believe this was the first time in American history that the ballot box was defeated by the mailbox." As Raskin probed Gaetz on whether there was proof of fraud in the 2020 election, Gaetz mentioned mail-in ballots again and contended that the courts had not properly investigated charges of fraud.