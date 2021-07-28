The FedEx shooter in Indianapolis had no issues with the company and was killed indiscriminately, according to police.

According to officials, the former FedEx employee who shot and killed eight employees at an Indianapolis warehouse in April had no beef with the corporation and killed them randomly.

According to the Associated Press, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt stated there was no evidence that the gunman, Brandon Scott Hole, had any hostility toward FedEx.

In the year 2020, Hole worked for FedEx, and McCartt said, “he had never had any kind of issue there.” He simply didn’t show up for work.”

According to investigators, Hole considered several locations for the shooting before settling on the FedEx building since it was familiar to him. According to investigators, Hole believed the warehouse would provide him with access to a large number of victims, and the selection was neither racially or ethnically motivated.

McCartt said, “He was very indiscriminate in his target selection.”

During a news conference on Wednesday, Indianapolis police and federal authorities claimed Hole used the April 15 attack as a “suicidal murder” in which he hoped to “show his manhood and capability” while fulfilling a “last desire to experience killing others.”

The attack murdered eight employees, including four members of the city’s Sikh population, and injured five others, according to authorities.

Other potential targets were not mentioned by Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

“He was very familiar with the area,” Keenan said. “He was well aware that there would be a sizable group of people he could use as targets.”

In the months leading up to the attack, Hole had suicidal thoughts “nearly daily” and attempted suicide “on more than one occasion,” according to Keenan. Hole had struggled with mental health stressors “all of his life,” but he had never been diagnosed with mental illness, and he didn’t tell his family or friends about his plans for the FedEx shooting.

Even after his mother called police last year to indicate her son would commit “suicide by cop,” Hole was able to legally acquire the two guns used in the shooting.

After receiving a call from Hole's mother, police seized a pump-action shotgun from him in March 2020. After the adolescent inquired, one of the arriving cops noticed "white supremacist websites" on Hole's computer.