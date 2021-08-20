The Federal Appeals Court has upheld the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

The landlords’ plea to put the federal eviction moratorium on hold was denied by a three-judge panel.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia turned down an emergency request by a group of Realtors to lift the new moratorium, which was issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on August 3 as millions of Americans are still behind on their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evictions in counties with “significant and high levels” of COVID-19 broadcasts would be temporarily halted under the restriction. The order, which is slated to expire on October 3, is expected to safeguard around 90% of the United States’ population.

The prohibition is the “correct thing to do,” according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, given the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is causing an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

However, the Alabama and Georgia chapters of the National Association of Realtors petitioned the federal courts for an order allowing evictions to resume, claiming the CDC lacked the authority to do so.

In a legal filing, the groups claimed that the public health agency acted in bad faith by prolonging the eviction restriction for another 60 days after succumbing to a “wave of political pressure” from Democrats.

Previously, the landlord associations initiated a legal challenge to the first government eviction moratorium, which ended on July 31.

The Supreme Court narrowly extended the embargo until July, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated that any such extensions would require “clear and unambiguous congressional authorization.”

In a 16-page motion contesting the CDC’s new restriction, the Realtors’ associations argued, “The Supreme Court’s conclusion was scarcely unclear.”

But, despite her belief that the CDC’s activities were improper, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich refused the landlords’ plea last week. Friedrich claimed that due to a previous court judgment, her “hands are tied.”

The landlords then took their case to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which permitted the delay to remain on Friday. Realtors have vowed to pursue the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, about 3.6 million Americans stated they were facing eviction in the next two months as of July 5.

