The ‘Fear Index’ on Wall Street has reached its highest level since vaccine rollout began, thanks to a new COVID variant.

Stocks plummeted on Friday after the release of the new COVID strain B.1.1.529, which raised investor concerns after months of progress in combating the epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,000 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.3 percent. The S&P 500 might close the day with its worst statistics since February if it continues to tumble at its current pace.

The new coronavirus variety was initially discovered earlier this week in South Africa, and it appears to be spreading around the world.

The United Kingdom stated on Thursday that it would begin restricting aviation traffic from southern Africa on Friday. The European Union is considering a similar proposal, and other countries are expected to follow suit.

In a study, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda observed, “Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known.”

According to the Associated Press, investors are concerned “The activity in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.51 percent from 1.64 percent on Wednesday, reflected this trend. As a result, banks suffered some of the most severe losses. JPMorgan Chase’s stock plummeted 4%.” The price of oil plunged more than 13%, and the blue chips fell 950 points to 34,857 at midday trading, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2%.