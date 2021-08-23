The FDA’s approval of a Pfizer vaccine is a huge blow to mandate resistance.

The recent complete government clearance of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be a major setback for those opposed to mandates, giving corporations and colleges the right to demand immunizations.

While appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy defended the US COVID-19 vaccine booster program, calling the decision of employers and schools to demand a COVID-19 vaccine a “completely acceptable” policy.

He stated, “We already know that many corporations and colleges have moved toward vaccine requirements, and I think it’s a perfectly fair thing to do to maintain a safe atmosphere.”

Murthy said a full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine could potentially allow businesses and institutions that are considering a vaccine requirement “move forward with those kinds of plans” before the vaccine was approved on Monday.

Murthy stated, “We’ve provided it to hundreds of millions of people.” “We’ve seen it do its job,” says the narrator. That is why we continue to advise people to be vaccinated beginning today and as soon as they are able.”

On December 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine became the first in the United States to be approved under an EUA. The shot is still accessible for people aged 12 to 15 and for the administration of a third booster dosage in immunocompromised people under emergency use permission. It is the first COVID-19 vaccination to be fully approved by US health authorities as of Monday.

“The FDA’s clearance of this vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be extremely assured that this vaccine satisfies the high requirements for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires of an approved product,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement Monday.

“While millions of people have already gotten COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we understand that the FDA’s approval of a vaccine may give some people more confidence in becoming vaccinated. Today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the path of the pandemic in the United States.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's full approval will almost certainly pave the way for.