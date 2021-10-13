The FDA wants to reduce daily food sodium by 12%, but the new amount is still more than the recommended limit.

According to the Associated Press, federal authorities are putting pressure on food producers to lower sodium levels in dozens of meals under new guidelines, with condiments, cereals, french fries, and chips among the items targeted.

The voluntary salt reduction objectives, which were finalized on Wednesday, aim to reduce the amount of salt in Americans’ diets, the majority of which comes from packaged or prepared foods. People would find it difficult to make these changes on their own because salt added to home-cooked meals is not mentioned.

Over the next 2.5 years, the Food and Drug Administration plans to reduce average sodium intake by 12%, from 3,400 to 3,000 mg per day. According to the Associated Press, even that amount is higher than the nationally authorized 2,300 milligrams per day for adults aged 14 and over. The FDA stated that it will continue to track industry progress and set targets to get levels closer to the recommended limit.

Susan Mayne, director of the FDA’s food safety and nutrition division, said, “By putting out the targets, it really helps to level the playing field throughout the sector.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The FDA says that to get people used to consuming less salt, decreases must be gradual and applied across the entire food supply so that people don’t reach for higher sodium options.

After issuing its draft guidance in 2016, the FDA stated it took industry feedback into account. For example, ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce were separated and now have different aims. Another distinction is that the final guidance does not specify a timeline for achieving longer-term goals.

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, said, “It’s a major regret that the 10-year objective didn’t come out at the same time.”

Some food firms rejected lower salt targets, according to Mozaffarian, but the federal guidance on sodium has gained greater scientific support. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine linked the recommended limit to a lower risk of chronic disease in a report released in 2019. People who use a salt replacement have lower incidence of stroke and major heart-related events than those who use normal salt, according to a recent Chinese study.

