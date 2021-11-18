The FDA has given its approval to a virtual reality system that will provide relief to chronic pain sufferers.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that a virtual reality system meant to help with pain reduction has been cleared for marketing.

According to the FDA, EaseVRx, a prescription-only immersive virtual reality system, “uses cognitive behavioral therapy and other behavioral approaches to help with pain reduction” in adults, with a focus on lower back pain.

The EaseVRx system, which includes a virtual reality headset and a handheld controller, is designed for usage at home. A separate “breathing amplifier” is connected to the headset and supports patients with controlled breathing exercises.

The virtual reality headset’s program then applies a variety of therapies to help with back pain’s physiological symptoms. According to the FDA, this involves “deep relaxation, attention-shifting…visualization, awareness of pain, and rehabilitation.”

The entire program consists of 56 virtual reality sessions, each lasting between two and sixteen minutes and scheduled to be completed over the course of eight weeks.

The FDA conducted a clinical trial with 179 people to assess the EaseVRx device’s safety and efficacy. “66 percent of EaseVRx participants reported a greater than 30 percent reduction in pain, compared to 41 percent of control participants who reported a higher than 30 percent reduction in pain,” according to the study’s findings. “Over the eight weeks of treatment, participants observed a decrease in pain intensity of 1.31 points [on a ten-point scale],” according to the study. During the research, no major or serious negative effects from the device were reported.

The FDA designated EaseVRx as a “breakthrough device” and awarded it commercial approval. These are goods that are designed to treat life-threatening or disabling illnesses that are based on novel market technology.

In a statement, the FDA stated, “Pain reduction is a vital component of living with persistent lower back pain.” “Today’s approval provides a pain-relieving therapy alternative that does not include opioid pain medicines when used in conjunction with other treatment options for chronic lower back pain.” AppliedVR is the company that makes the product. The California-based company, which bills itself as “the premier provider of therapeutic virtual reality for pain management,” makes a variety of virtual reality products for the medical community. AppliedVR’s virtual reality technologies have been utilized to administrate in over 240 hospitals. This is a condensed version of the information.