The FDA has approved an Alzheimer’s drug that might cost up to $50,000 for a year.

Despite warnings from independent advisers that the treatment hasn’t been shown to help against the disease, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years on Monday, a drug analysts have estimated could cost between $30,000 and $50,000 per year.

It is the only licensed medicine in the United States that treats the underlying disease rather than just managing the symptoms, according to US regulators.

Biogen and Japan’s Eisai Co. collaborated on the medicine, which was found in one research to delay the rate of mental loss linked with Alzheimer’s disease. It was not found to be effective in reversing the condition.

The FDA has demanded that the company conduct a follow-up research to demonstrate the drug’s benefits and effectiveness in Alzheimer’s patients. If the drug fails to show effectiveness in the research, the FDA may remove it from the market, but this is an uncommon occurrence.

Physicians, medical experts, and patient groups are certain to dispute over the decision, which could affect millions of older Americans and their families. It also has far-reaching consequences for the criteria used to assess experimental medicines, particularly those that only demonstrate marginal advantages.

Every four weeks, the medication is administered as an infusion.

Based on the “modest overall health advantages” reported by corporate research, one group estimated that the medicine would need to be priced between $2,500 and $8,300 a year to be a good value. If the drug’s benefit isn’t validated in follow-up trials, the non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review says “any price is too expensive.”

Alzheimer’s disease affects about six million individuals in the United States and many more around the world, gradually destroying parts of the brain required for memory, logic, communication, and fundamental everyday functions. Those who are affected lose their capacity to swallow in the later stages of the disease. As millions more Baby Boomers enter their 60s and 70s, the worldwide burden of Alzheimer’s disease, the most frequent cause of dementia, is likely to rise.

Aducanumab (pronounced "add-yoo-CAN-yoo-mab") is a drug designed to assist the brain eliminate dangerous clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid. Other experimental medications have done the same thing in the past, but they didn't make a difference.