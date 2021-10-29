The FDA and the National Institutes of Health have announced the formation of a Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium to focus on rare diseases.

The FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced this week that they will collaborate with 15 firms and organizations to “optimize and simplify” the development of gene therapies for the millions of Americans who suffer from rare diseases.

The partnership will be known as the Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC), and it will be run by the National Institutes of Health Foundation. According to a news release issued by the FDA and the NIH on Wednesday, the consortium would be considered part of the NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership initiative.

Gene therapy, according to the FDA, is a technique in which a gene that causes or has the potential to cause a disease in people is altered in a way that treats or cures the condition. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are about 7,000 different types of rare diseases in the United States, some of which children can inherit through their DNA.

Only two types of hereditary uncommon disorders have gene therapy products approved by the FDA so far, according to the FDA. The FDA called gene therapy a “promising therapeutic touch,” saying that scientists have figured out how to identify the genes that cause many of the uncommon diseases that Americans suffer from.

“Most” of the uncommon disorders people face, according to NIH Director Francis Collins, have been connected to one faulty gene “that may possibly be targeted with a tailored or ‘bespoke’ medication that corrects or replaces” it.

“There are now great chances to streamline the difficult development process for gene therapies,” Collins said. “This would speed scientific progress and, most crucially, assist patients by increasing the number of viable gene treatments.”

The FDA stated that the consortium will work to develop scientific understanding that will aid in the further development of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, as well as look into ways to “simplify regulatory requirements and processes for the FDA approval of safe and effective gene therapies.” The NIH and the consortium’s 15 private partners will contribute an estimated $76 million over the next five years to support these initiatives, according to the FDA.

Joni Rutter is the acting director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. This is a condensed version of the information.