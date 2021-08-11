The ‘FCKBLM’ license plate, which was spotted on a car with a Trump 2024 sign, has been recalled.

Honolulu officials have withdrawn an inflammatory license plate that was created during a “ill-advised overlook” of the review procedure.

The license plate “FCKBLM” was discovered on the road and reported to KITV4 as an apparent abbreviation of “f**k Black Lives Matter.”

The plate, which was believed to have been issued on the island of Oahu, was brought to the attention of the City of Honolulu by KITV4.

Later, KITV4’s Tom George tweeted a photo of a license plate on a car with a “Trump 2024” placard on the back window and the tagline “because f**k you.”

A spokeswoman for the City of Honolulu told This website that they aren’t sure how the request for the license plate got through the vetting procedure because the letters “FCK” and “FKN” are automatically refused.

Since then, the offending license plate has been recalled.

UPDATE: @HonoluluGov replies to Hawaii's offensive "FCKBLM" license plate: claims it was overlooked "due to an ill-advised oversight during the review process," that the plate will be recalled, and that the owner will be compelled to surrender it

10 August 2021 — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge)

“Every year, the City and County of Honolulu processes over 4,500 orders for personalized license plates. Unfortunately, due to an ill-advised error during the review process, we overlooked a publicly unacceptable one you are bringing to our attention,” a spokeswoman stated.

“With this particular city service, our problem is to strike the right balance between maintaining a customer’s right to free speech and assuring good taste or decency in the combination of letters and numbers on personalized license plates.

“When we discover that a request is offensive or obscene, we immediately put a hold on the car registration and recall the license plate.

“This makes it impossible for the vehicle’s owner to register the vehicle. It also allows the city to take the vehicle if the owner refuses to surrender the license plate and continues to drive it.”

After neo-Nazi license plates were discovered in Alaska earlier this year, an investigation was begun.

After neo-Nazi license plates were discovered in Alaska earlier this year, an investigation was begun.

Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka of the Department of Administration has ordered a review of the Division of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) standards for allowing personalized license plates.