The FBI will conduct a criminal investigation into the deaths at the Astroworld Music Festival.

The Houston Police Department and FBI are investigating the trampling deaths that occurred last weekend at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

After a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, eight people perished and 17 were transferred to area hospitals.

According to KHOU, the inquiry could be complex due of the high number of people and companies involved.

Although Harris County owns NRG Park, where the festival was hosted, the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation was appointed to oversee the event. According to the aforementioned TV station, the city of Houston gave the permits and had first responder power, allowing the festival to take place.

Third parties, including Live Nation, Travis Scott, and private security and medical contractors, may also be held accountable if investigators determine that their acts or carelessness led to the injuries and deaths.

This is a work in progress.