The FBI raids a Florida home suspected of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

On Tuesday, the FBI allegedly raided a home in Florida in search of evidence of complicity in the death of Haitian President Jovenel Mose.

The house is in a gated enclave in Weston and belongs to Walter Veintemilla, the president of Worldwide Capital Lending Group.

According to local television station WPLG, Veintemilla and his Miramar-based company are being investigated for their alleged roles in supporting the assassination attempt.

Veintemilla, according to the Miami Herald, is a loan broker who convinces private investors to lend their money in exchange for a high rate of return in exchange for a cut or commission.

His lawyer, Robert Nicholson of Fort Lauderdale, told the Herald that his client only brokered a loan to help Haiti achieve a peaceful power transfer.

He claimed, “My client had nothing to do with the assassination.” “At no point was there any discussion or hint of a plot involving a violent coup of the Haitian government or the president’s assassination.”

According to WPLG, FBI agents were seen entering and exiting the property in Weston on Tuesday morning. A representative for the FBI told the station, “The FBI and HSI are conducting court-ordered law enforcement action in the neighborhood of the facility.” Because the court has sealed the affidavit in support of the search warrant, I am unable to say further. There is no danger to the general public.”

So far, 26 persons have been arrested on suspicion of complicity in the assassination, three of whom are Haitian police officers, according to the Associated Press.

According to Nicholson, both Veintemilla and his company have turned over loan papers referring to those mentioned in the Haitian inquiry to US federal officials. Veintemilla alleges he did nothing more than arrange two loans, both to Antonio Intriago, the president of CTU Security.

Following the revelation of an image of Intriago meeting with Colombian Americans who were also involved in the conspiracy, CTU Security was already under investigation.

Both of Veintemilla's loans were utilized to help Intriago and Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian American doctor.