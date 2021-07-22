The FBI questioned the warden of the prison where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served time.

The warden of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, where actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served time, was questioned by federal investigators, according to the Associated Press.

The actresses were invited because of their role in the bribing of college admissions scandal. Patty Hearst, a publishing heir, and Heidi Fleiss, a Hollywood Madam, were both detainees at FCI Dublin.

It’s unclear whether this probe is linked to the arrest of a former correctional officer for allegedly sexually abusing detainees last month. The FBI said it wasn’t allowed to give information about the case because documents related to Thursday’s search were still sealed.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

An FBI representative acknowledged that agents “conducted court approved law enforcement activity” at the low-security jail in the Bay Area in a statement.

After battling to stop the spread of COVID-19 last year, the federal prison system has been beset by severe staffing shortages, suicides, and security breaches. Thursday’s law enforcement activity at FCI Dublin is the latest shadow over the federal prison system.

Federal investigators questioned warden R.J. Garcia, according to sources familiar with the situation, and FBI officials were observed searching his office and vehicle early Thursday. There were no arrests made.

The persons talked to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

The federal Bureau of Prisons and the main office at FCI Dublin were contacted for comment. The warden was not immediately available, according to the person who answered the phone at the prison.

FCI Dublin opened in 1974 and was converted to an all-female facility in 2012. It is located 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Oakland. It accommodates roughly 750 inmates and is one of five all-women prisons in the federal system.

Ross Klinger, a former FCI Dublin correctional officer and recycling technician, was arrested last month on allegations of abusing his power and forcing two convicts to engage in sexual behavior. Klinger, 36, allegedly informed the convicts that he intended to marry them and father their children. Prosecutors claim he also offered them money and gifts.

Klinger has been freed to his family and will have a status hearing in September. On Thursday, Klinger’s counsel declined to comment.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that senior Biden administration officials were debating whether or not to fire Director of the Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal. This is a condensed version of the information.