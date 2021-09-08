The FBI has released a new video depicting the route taken by the suspect who planted pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on January 5.

On Wednesday, federal investigators unveiled previously unseen images of the suspected culprit who reportedly planted pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican headquarters prior to the tragic insurgency on January 6.

Two videos detailing the route the suspect travelled while setting the two devices on January 5 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. were released by the FBI’s Washington field office.

A woman going outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) around lunchtime on January 6 discovered the first of the undetonated devices. The woman claimed she came across the gadget while walking near the building to do laundry.

As the suspect strode along the street with a backpack, one of the FBI videos showed a virtual map of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Another footage shows an unidentified individual resting on a bench near the area where the pipe bomb was later detonated outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters. This video’s camera angle gives the suspect a full frontal view.

Near the DNC building at 430 South Capitol Street SE, an explosive device was planted close to a park bench. The second pipe bomb was planted in an alley behind the RNC’s 310 First Street SE headquarters.

Investigators believe they had “a place in the vicinity of Folger Park from which the person was operating” based on the suspect’s itinerary. The agency also stated that they do not believe the suspect is from the area, based on his conduct and conversations with locals.

During the inquiry, investigators are looking for more information from the public. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Tips can be left online or over the phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The suspect and the Nike “Air Max Speed Turf” sneakers with a yellow swoosh they were wearing that night were featured on a wanted poster released in March.

According to the FBI, the suspect’s backpack contained threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer, and homemade black powder.

In a statement, Steven M. D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said, “The FBI is tremendously appreciative to the American people who have already supplied us with vital help in this case.”

“The FBI has been investigating since January. This is a condensed version of the information.