The FBI has obtained DNA samples from Brian Laundrie in order to test them in the Gabby Petito case.

On Sunday, FBI officers obtained DNA samples from Brian Laundrie’s family home. Laundrie has been missing since mid-September, and he is a person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s homicide.

On September 1, Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country journey with Petito, 22, before her family reported her missing 10 days later. Laundrie has refused to speak to the authorities and has been missing since September 14, when he told his Florida family he was going on a hike in a national park. While Laundrie was hiding, Petito’s body was discovered in a Wyoming national park on September 19.

Federal investigators returned to Laundrie’s family home in Florida on Sunday, according to a lawyer for the family. They were looking for personal things to match DNA. When Laundrie, a 23-year-old guy, was officially listed as a person of interest last week, the search for him intensified.

Laundrie has been gone since September 14 after telling his family he was going for a stroll in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. He was discovered missing three days later, on September 17. At the 24,000-acre natural reserve, dozens of officers are involved in a massive hunt for him. It’s unclear how long they plan on continuing their quest.

The federal arrest warrant for Laundrie does not link him to Petito’s death, but it does give authorities the authority to detain him if they discover him. On September 24, Laundrie was accused with debit card fraud, and the indictment claims he used a Capital One card to withdraw or spend more than $1,000 after Petito went missing.

While a vigil for Petito was held in Long Island, New York on Sunday, FBI agents were seen going to Laundrie’s family home in Blue Point.

In a statement, a lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s family said, “The FBI sought some personal things belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching, and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could.”

