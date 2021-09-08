The FBI has cleared a Tennessee cop who talked about setting up a safari to “hunt the left.”

Following examinations into his social media statements, which included explaining how he planned to “hunt the left,” strike protestors with automobiles, and indicate that if the 2020 election is rigged, there may “very likely be violence in the streets,” a police officer has been cleared.

According to WBIR, the FBI and the Knoxville Police Department’s (KPD) Internal Affairs Unit have opened investigations into Bernhard “Chip” Braeuner’s Facebook posts, expressing fears that he was breaking his department’s social media policy or perhaps instigating violence.

At an August 26 hearing, LaKenya Middlebrook, the former executive director of Knoxville’s Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC), claimed several of the officers’ posts “seem to condone physical damage and/or murder of persons who had differing opinions.”

Braeuner did not breach any social media policy, according to the Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, which states that state officers cannot post anything that interferes with the performance of their responsibilities or negatively effects public impression of the department.

“Investigator Braeuner was exonerated based on multiple findings made throughout the Internal Affairs investigation. Employees of the Knoxville Police Department have the freedom to maintain personal online accounts, such as Facebook, and are free to express themselves as private citizens, according to department policy, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scot Erland.

Investigator Braeuner did not identify himself as a KPD officer on the Facebook page that was the focus of the IAU examination, nor did he make any statements that could fairly be regarded to represent the KPD’s views, both of which would have been violations of departmental policy.”

The posts were uploaded under the alias “Emmanuel Goldstein” on Braeuner’s alternate Facebook account, a reference to the major antagonist of the state in George Orwell’s novel 1984.

Since August 2020, hundreds of vetted posts, photographs, comments, and memes have been published on the page, with him considering starting a “Portland safari” business that would allow people to “hunt the left” in the Oregon city, which often sees antifa and Black Lives Matter protests.

In the sake of their BLM racial purity and communism, may God grant them martyrdom, he wrote. “They clearly need more martyrs to understand what they’re up against. This is a condensed version of the information.