The FBI failed to treat the Larry Nassar-USA Gymnastics case with “utmost seriousness,” according to a watchdog group.

The Justice Department’s inspector general (IG) announced on Wednesday that the FBI made multiple mistakes when investigating the case of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual assault in 2018.

The FBI did not treat the Nassar investigation with the “utmost seriousness and haste they deserve and required,” according to the Inspector General.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office also refused to accept responsibility for any mistakes made during the process, according to the study.

“The conduct and inactions outlined in the Report by certain FBI employees are reprehensible and a disservice to our organization,” the FBI declared.

Nassar was the team doctor for the sport’s regulatory organization, and he was in charge of gymnasts. Many athletes, including the majority of the female members of the 2016 Olympic gold-winning squad in Rio de Janeiro, submitted accusations against Nassar. In total, roughly 40 girls and women claimed the former doctor abused them over the course of 14 months.

This report is released little over a week before the opening of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

