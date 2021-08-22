The FBI and CIA warned Minneapolis agents not to get too worked up over Moussaoui.

The FBI’s legal attaché in Paris forwarded a report from French intelligence that Zacarias Moussaoui, who was apprehended on August 16 in Minnesota, was known to their internal security department and that French intelligence had information that Moussaoui was linked to a man born in France who died in Chechnya fighting with “the Mujahideen” in 2000. This individual served for Emir Al’Khattab Ibn (Ibn Khattab), the commander of a group of Chechen separatists, in Chechnya. According to French intelligence, Moussaoui recruited the man who died to travel to Chechnya, and Moussaoui was “the dangerous one.”

On August 22, the Minneapolis field office and FBI headquarters began a series of negotiations over whether the Chechen rebels constituted a “recognized” foreign state for the purposes of gaining authority to examine Moussaoui’s baggage under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). No one in the Minneapolis field office was a specialist on FISA, and according to the 9/11 Commission and Joint Inquiry investigations, agents felt they needed to identify a “recognized foreign power” in order to use the FISA act, based on advice from FBI headquarters. Agents in Minneapolis began working on establishing a link between the Chechen rebels and al Qaeda, which they believed was the “recognized” foreign force that would allow them to investigate Moussaoui’s luggage and electronics.

The FBI’s National Security Law Unit (NSLU) also declined a request for a FISA warrant, claiming that there was insufficient evidence that Moussaoui was a foreign power’s agent. The FBI’s Deputy General Counsel, Marion “Spoke” Bowman, would subsequently testify that this was a mistake because any foreign terrorist group, including the Chechen insurgents, was subject to FISA. “The Minneapolis field office invested important time and effort as a result of this misunderstanding,” the Joint Inquiry determined later. Despite the fact that the field office no longer regarded a FISA search warrant viable, the Joint Inquiry discovered that they did not entertain the request. This is a condensed version of the information.