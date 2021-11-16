The Fate of the Kenosha Shooter Depends on This Question, according to Kyle Rittenhouse.

After hearing opposing perspectives on why the then-17-year-old shot and killed two people and injured a third in Kenosha last August, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will begin deliberations on Tuesday.

In the extremely controversial case, the 12-person jury must now determine whether they agree with the defense that Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in self-defense while being attacked by an angry mob.

The prosecution claims that the defendant was a “chaos tourist” who came to Wisconsin to incite violence and had no legal authority to murder his unarmed victims.