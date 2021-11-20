The Far Right Reacts to the Rittenhouse Decision by Saying, “Buy Firearms and Form Christian Militias.”

Far-right organisations and individuals have reacted to the not guilty decision in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting case, with some applauding and others urging people to take up arms.

For example, according to Alex Kaplan of the watchdog group Media Matters, Gab–the so-called free speech social network popular with the far right–reportedly sent out an email asking members to “purchase firearms and establish Christian militias” on Friday.

Gab, a white nationalist-friendly social media platform, has sent out an email newsletter encouraging users to “purchase firearms and establish Christian militias as the Bible and our Constitution allow.” pic.twitter.com/OPWGxqMkhd — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC), @AlKapDC, @AlKapDC, @AlKa 19 November 2021 According to NPR, a commenter on a channel for the far-right group the Proud Boys on the group chat program Telegram wrote, “There’s still a chance for this country.” “The left won’t stop until their bodies are stacked up like cord wood,” a member wrote on another channel. The Middlebury Institute’s Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism’s deputy director, Alex Newhouse, told Insider, “The acquittal of Rittenhouse has already been used to justify future acts of violence. Many perceive it as a green light to use violence against left-wing protesters, while others see it as the start of a civil or race war.” In the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and other offenses on Friday. On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse shot and killed the men during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse was also found not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to Rittenhouse, he shot the men in self-defense.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.