The Family’s Annual ‘Parenting Disaster’ Christmas Cards Are Hilarious.

With the use of Photoshop, a family has released their humorous yearly Christmas card highlighting “parenting blunders.”

Jonathan Stanley and his wife, Jessica, have been enthralling friends, family, and the internet with their annual holiday gift.

Instead of striking a typical stance for the cards, the American family chose to embrace the craziness of their lives during the past eight years.

The Stanleys, who have three children, Jackson, 9, Elijah, 7, and Evelyn, 3, now put their funny Christmas cards online every year, with the family dog included.

Their kids have been kidnapped by drones, stolen the family car to drive to the North Pole, and climbed onto the roof over the years.

Stanley revealed how their practice began to The Washington Newsday, saying, “Shortly after we had our first child, we tried to take a “typical” Christmas card and the results were breathtakingly terrible.”

“Things like the baby sobbing the entire time, the wind, the camera malfunctioning… you name it.” If two of us appeared to be fine, the third blinked or sneezed or did something else. We were so amused by the outcomes that we just sent a collection of the worst outtakes, which our family adored.

“As a result, we came up with an idea: rather than striving to capture flawless family images for our Christmas cards, we believed it would be more relatable to show what parenting was truly like.”

“Calvin and Hobbes, which was my favorite comic strip as a kid, has also been a longtime fan of mine.” Calvin’s thinking was so inventive and imaginative that I tend to put it onto my own children.

sizes=”600px” source type=”image/jpeg” media=”(min-width: 1024px)” This is a condensed version of the information.