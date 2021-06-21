The family of Donovon Lynch, Pharrell Williams’ cousin who was killed by police, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the city.

The family of Donovon Lynch, a 25-year-old man shot and killed by police earlier this year, is suing the city of Virginia Beach for $50 million in damages. Lynch’s father, Wayne Lynch, filed a wrongful death complaint in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday.

In addition to the $50 million in damages sought from the city, the family is seeking $350,000 in punitive penalties from Solomon Simmons, the officer who shot Lynch, according to the lawsuit.

The officer in question has yet to be identified by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Wayne Lynch is suing to “vindicate Mr. Lynch’s rights under state and federal law to be free of arbitrary, lethal police brutality,” according to the lawsuit.

Lynch, a cousin of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, was killed by a police officer on March 26 in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront neighborhood. According to the Bristol Herald Courier, Lynch was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

Lynch did not pose a threat, according to the lawsuit, and was attempting to leave the area with a companion while authorities investigated gunshots that rang out at 11:20 p.m.

In three separate events on March 26, one additional person was killed by stray gunfire, and eight others were injured, according to officials. It was a “chaotic night” with “several separate criminal scenes,” they said.

Simmons allegedly refused to identify himself as a member of the Virginia Beach Police Department, shot his revolver at Lynch “without warning,” and then failed to provide life-saving assistance, according to the lawsuit.

According to authorities, the officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera on, hence no video footage of the events leading up to Lynch’s death exists. Lynch’s gun was seized from the scene, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Lynch’s family held a press conference on April 12 to demand a federal probe into his death.

“This is not over, this is just beginning. We want justice for Donovon Lynch, and we will get it,” Wayne Lynch said during the news conference. “We’re heartbroken, angry.”

The Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading an independent investigation.