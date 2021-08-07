The family of a woman who was shot and killed on a New York City street describes the alleged killer as “heartless.”

Police in New York City are looking for a woman in connection with the alleged and shocking killing of a Brooklyn lady on a street on Wednesday night.

The suspect, who is seen wearing black leggings, a black top, a silver belt, and carrying a white purse, exits a white sedan and casually shoots the victim, Delia Johnson, 42, who was chatting with a group of people outside a building in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, according to surveillance footage recently released by authorities.

Johnson was found lifeless at the scene, with head and leg wounds. She was rushed to a neighboring hospital, where she was pronounced dead not long after.

During a candlelight vigil held on Friday night, the victim’s brother, Mathis Johnson, spoke about his sister and her alleged killer, according to ABC 7.

Mathis Johnson observed, “She wasn’t flawless, but her heart was wonderful.” “The woman was callous; she abducted a sister, a daughter, and a mother.”

Delia Johnson had gone to a funeral for a neighbor friend earlier that day. Although the suspect was present, witnesses stated the two did not appear to interact at all.

“I asked everyone if they had anything to say, and they were both there, but there was no interaction,” Mathis Johnson said.

Delia Johnson was regarded as a businesswoman by family members. She also leaves a 17-year-old daughter behind.

The [suspect]is described as a dark-skinned adult female in her mid-20s, with a hefty frame and long blond hair, according to a statement released to This website by the New York City Police Department. “She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black tights, a silver belt around her waist, black and white sneakers, a white purse, and shooting a handgun before departing the scene in a white colored vehicle.”

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, and the investigation is still underway. The public is encouraged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or 1-888-577-4782 with any information concerning the crime.

Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or via Twitter @NYPDTips.

In recent months, New York has been one of the main American cities to suffer a considerable increase in violent gun-related crimes. After two shooters opened fire near a Queens laundromat late last month, ten people were injured. This is a condensed version of the information.