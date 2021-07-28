The family of a Nebraska man has filed a lawsuit against the prosecutor’s office, alleging that allegations that he was racist drove him to commit suicide.

Family members of a white Nebraska bar owner have filed a lawsuit against the local prosecutor’s office after he committed suicide after being prosecuted in the fatal shooting of a Black man amid racial protests in 2020.

Jake Gardner’s parents filed a lawsuit against the Douglas County Attorney’s Office in Omaha, Nebraska, alleging that the office’s charges that Gardner was a racist drove him to commit suicide. Gardner was charged with manslaughter and other charges in the death of James Scurlock, 22, outside Gardner’s pub on May 30, last year.

Gardner’s parents filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Douglas County’s chief prosecutor and a special prosecutor, demanding an undisclosed amount in compensatory and punitive damages, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Gardner’s constitutional rights were allegedly violated by special prosecutor Frederick Franklin and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, according to the lawsuit, and Franklin was also accused of insinuating that Gardner was racist, which led him to commit suicide on September 20.

Kleine initially refused to press charges against Gardner, claiming that he acted in self-defense after being attacked by Scurlock. However, after his decision was slammed by those who claimed he neglected to adequately investigate the shooting, he requested a grand jury investigation into the issue. Scurlock’s supporters claim he was attempting to prevent Gardner from injuring anyone after Gardner displayed a gun at demonstrators with whom he got into a struggle.

Additional evidence from Gardner’s phone and Facebook Messenger account, as well as video from inside his bar, Franklin said later, gave new light on his intent the night of the shooting. Franklin revealed after Gardner’s murder that Gardner had been armed and ready to ambush individuals who might try to break into companies, including his.

The shooting occurred as cities across the country were engulfed in protests and civil unrest following George Floyd’s death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleaded for air. Chauvin was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail last month.

Kleine said he feels the lawsuit's assertions are false, but he declined to elaborate. On Wednesday, a phone message was left.