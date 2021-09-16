The family of a missing woman from 2004 is awaiting the results of DNA tests on remains discovered in New Hampshire.

According to state police, human bone parts were uncovered at a construction site near Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. The bone pieces were discovered while workmen were digging at the site, and the fragments are still being tested for diagnostic purposes.

According to a statement made by New Hampshire State Police, the tests will determine the age and likely sex of the bone pieces.

The family of a lady who went missing in the Loon Mountain area in 2004 is hoping for answers from the test findings. Maura Murray was 21 years old when she vanished on February 9, 2004.

Authorities suspect she collided with a snowdrift, which pushed her off the road and into a tree on Route 112 in North Haverhill, New Hampshire. A passerby last saw her around 7:30 p.m. that evening. Maura’s whereabouts were never discovered.

“A team there digging some electrical wires stumbled uncovered what they think to be human remains a little over a week ago doing construction on the mountain,” Julie Murray, the missing sister’s woman, told WATD. “They alerted the authorities, and it turned out to be a human skull.”

In 2004, a car belonging to a University of Massachusetts nursing student was recovered about 25 miles from where the bone pieces were discovered. Over the years, many leads regarding Maura’s disappearance have been pursued, but none have been as promising as the remains discovered at Loon Mountain.

“It feels strange because it’s so near to where her car was discovered,” says the narrator. It’s only 25 miles from where her car was discovered, so it’s quite close,” Murray told This website. “It’s also in the direction she’d have to drive if she wanted to get to the Bartlett neighborhood, which she contacted earlier that day, a condo complex. We don’t know where she was going, but we do know she contacted Bartlett, and the only way to get there from where her car was located in North Haverhill is through Lincoln, which is where Loon is.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Julie Murray, and the family does not have much information at this time but is eagerly awaiting the outcome.