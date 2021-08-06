The family of a COVID victim who refused to be vaccinated will hold a vaccination event at their wake.

At the wake of a 28-year-old COVID victim who refused the vaccine, his family will offer testing and shots to help prevent anyone else from dying from the virus.

On Friday, a memorial service for Marquis Davis, who died after contracting COVID, will be held at the Faith Temple Christian Center in Rockledge, Florida, with his widow Charnese Davis providing vaccinations and COVID testing to anyone in the neighborhood who wants one.

The event is being organized in partnership with Dr. Reverend Shaun Ferguson, pastor of Faith Temple Christian Center, who told ABC affiliate WFTV9 that Davis’ death had shocked the community.

Ferguson stated on Thursday, “To watch someone so young lose their life, it was awful for his family, devastating for our community, to see a 28-year-old pass away from COVID-19.”

Charnese Davis told Spectrum News that her husband was not vaccinated and told her he did not want to receive the vaccine. However, while in the hospital battling the virus, he notified her that he would get the vaccine once he left the hospital.

“He was in the hospital,” says the narrator. ‘Bae, I’m going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,’ he added, according to Charnese Davis. “So he was going to get it,” says the narrator. ‘Good, I’m glad you said that, but it’s too late,’ I said.

Following Marquis Davis’ death, his widow spoke with Ferguson, and they determined that the best opportunity to administer immunizations would be at his funeral on Friday.

At Faith Temple’s administrative offices, the church has worked with the state of Florida to give both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as COVID testing.

The immunization event and COVID testing will begin at the church at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and last until 7:30 p.m. that day, prior to the wake’s 5:00 p.m. start time. It will then reopen at noon on Saturday and operate until 5:00 p.m.

Davis warned a local station, “Don’t wait too late,” as she advised citizens to obtain their COVID vaccine. “Get it now, while you still can.”

COVID hospitalizations in the United States have more than tripled in the last month as the virus' highly contagious Delta strain spreads across the country.