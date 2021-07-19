The family claims that their son with autism was removed from the flight because he was unable to wear a mask.

Following a controversy involving the youngster’s mask use, a teen boy with autism and his parents disembarked from their return flight home in St. Louis before taking off on Sunday and were later booked on a new flight.

LaShaunda Jethro, the boy’s mother, told KMOV-TV in St. Louis about the incident, which began when a flight attendant told her that her 17-year-old son couldn’t board their trip without wearing a mask.

Jethro, who identified herself as a nurse and said her family of three is COVID-19-vaccinated, told the station she had a doctor’s certificate and confirmation of her son’s immunization prepared for her nonverbal son. She stated her family members had no problems traveling into Lambert International Airport in St. Louis and were escorted by airport officials as they made their way to the boarding area for their return trip to Long Beach, California, on Sunday morning.

During a video interview with the channel, Jethro said of her kid, “He will not keep a mask on his face.” “We’ve tried and tried,” says the narrator. He’s just not going to do it.”

Jethro told the station that she, her husband, and her son were eventually allowed to board the plane, but that she was requested to exit shortly after.

An airline official informed the broadcaster that Jethro was asked to exit the plane after she was unmasked during one of her discussions with flight attendants.

The airline also issued a statement to the station, stating that the incident began with “concerns” regarding the papers Jethro supplied to exempt her kid from the airline’s mask policy.

The Southwest statement claimed, “Our Ground Operations Team and Flight Crew worked out a solution to allow the family to travel.” “However, following a talk with our Flight Attendants and for not complying with the federal mask mandate, one of the family members was requested to deplane.”

The Jethro family was eventually rebooked on a fresh trip home, according to the statement.

Jethro informed the station that she was wearing and adjusting her mask during her conversations with Southwest flight attendants, despite the fact that it was not perfectly fitted.

Southwest has been contacted for comment, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

