The failed California recall ‘opened my eyes to political life,’ says Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner announced Tuesday that she will run for political office again after voting in California’s recent gubernatorial recall election, which she described as “opening my eyes to political life.”

Jenner, a reality TV star and former Olympic athlete, was one of 46 candidates running for Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, in the September 14 election. The recall effort was ultimately unsuccessful, as a majority of California voters elected to keep Newsom in office for the duration of his term.

During a Tuesday interview on The View, Jenner discussed the election and was asked if she would consider running for politics again.

“Would I do it all over again? “Yes,” Jenner said. “I want to be a part of it. It definitely opened my eyes to the world of politics.”

Jenner told The View’s presenters that watching “what was happening at our border,” which she described as “the ultimate straw,” spurred her to run for governor. Jenner revealed her intention to compete for the election in April, after qualifying for the ballot earlier this year. She ran as a Republican alongside 45 other people who qualified to run as replacement candidates on the ballot.

The election results have still to be finalized, but according to a vote tally released by state election authorities on Tuesday, Newsom defeated the recall campaign by around 62 percent. About 73,000 voters chose Jenner to succeed Newsom if he were to be removed from office, accounting for about 1% of the total votes cast for replacement candidates.

Other Republicans who ran in the recall election earned higher percentages of votes, such as Larry Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster who was considered the front-runner of the replacement candidates in the weeks leading up to the election and received nearly half of the vote.

Jenner stated on The View that she would consider running for office again, but she also stated that she had other interests in the Republican Party.

“There are other things I’d like to do,” she continued, “one of which is to try to make the Republican Party more inclusive.”

Jenner wrote an opinion piece for USA Today on Tuesday in which she highlighted "lessons" learned from her involvement in the recall effort and listed some of the improvements she plans to make.