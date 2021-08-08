The fact that so many people in D.C. are wearing masks, according to Josh Hawley’s spokesperson, is “concerning.”

On Twitter on Sunday, a spokesman for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said she finds it “concerning” that so many people in Washington, D.C. are wearing masks and avoiding eye contact.

“The quantity of people in DC wearing masks walking around, alone, incredibly socially detached from anyone else is concerning,” Abigail Marone, who identifies herself as the lawmaker’s press assistant, wrote in a tweet. “However, this is not surprising.”

As a result, additional Twitter users expressed their dissatisfaction.

August 8, 2021 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone)

“Can you tell me why wearing a mask is a problem for you in DC? Don’t you always scream about personal liberty? Isn’t it a personal choice to wear a mask?” @peacediva7, a Twitter user, expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Others have suggested that persons who wear masks may be immunocompromised or live with someone who is.

“What makes you think it’s a problem? Why do you give a damn? They aren’t causing you any harm!” user @laureniscooking wrote “They could be suffering from an immune system disorder. They may have a member of their family that is immunocompromised.”

Others have noted that Missouri is seeing a COVID outbreak spurred by the highly transmissible Delta strain. Missouri’s seven-day average of new cases was 3,560 on Saturday, more than double what it was a month earlier.

Hawley chastised the CDC for restoring a recommendation this month that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, should wear a mask inside in regions where the risk of community transmission is large or high.

“Today’s CDC reversal on the mask mandate looks to be purely political. In a July 27 tweet, he stated, “It sends the exact wrong message: that no matter what you do, you will be forced to wear a mask—indefinitely.” “The mask mandate should be repealed, children should not be required to wear masks at school, and Americans should be respected and trusted to make their own medical decisions.”

The CDC’s advice came in the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta strain. When the CDC said that anyone who had been vaccinated did not need to. This is a condensed version of the information.