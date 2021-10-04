The Facebook Whistleblower Allegations have left Mark Zuckerberg reeling.

A former employee turned whistleblower who is set to testify before Congress could reveal more embarrassing charges about how the social network runs, adding to Mark Zuckerberg’s difficulties.

Facebook had already come under fire after The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles alleging that the firm was aware of how potentially destructive Instagram, the photo-sharing service it controls, can be for minors.

Despite refuting the allegations, Facebook said in late September that it was postponing the launch of its planned “Instagram Kids” platform, which was intended at children aged 13 and under.

After a whistleblower exposed tens of thousands of internal papers to The Wall Street Journal and law enforcement, it was claimed that Facebook was aware that Instagram may have detrimental effects on youngsters.

In a 60 Minutes interview, the whistleblower revealed herself as Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist who joined Facebook in 2019.

During the program on Sunday night, Haugen accused Facebook of lying about its progress in combating hate speech, violence, and the spread of misinformation on the app, and of putting corporation expansion ahead of public safety.

According to Haugen, “there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.” “And Facebook opted to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money, again and over again.”

According to Haugen, the firm took a variety of moves that could have real-world consequences in order to boost earnings, including tweaking their algorithm to push content with high engagement onto people’s feeds.

Haugen asserted Despite its own data demonstrating that “content that is angry, contentious, and polarizing” receives the highest attention, Facebook made this decision in 2018.

“When we live in an information environment filled with furious, hostile, polarizing stuff, it erodes our civic trust, our faith in one another, and our ability to care for one another,” Haugen added. “The current form of Facebook is tearing our civilizations apart and inciting ethnic bloodshed all over the world.”

