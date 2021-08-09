The Explosion of Women’s Deodorant Rocks Truck Stop was described as a “war zone” that “smelled lovely.”

After a semi-truck caught fire in Northeastern Oklahoma on Friday, over 27,000 pounds of Degree women’s spray deodorant exploded.

According to WFTV 9 News, the strange explosion happened at 5 a.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop near Big Cabin. Tulsa is 56 miles northeast of the stop.

After the driver stated that he was having brake troubles, the truck pulled into the site. These faults, according to firefighters who came to the scene, caused the tires to catch fire, which then spread to the trailer’s highly combustible spray cans. The driver attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unable to do so in time.

Local fire chief Kevin Oakley told Fox 23 News that the scene, which was littered with burned-out cans, was “like a battle zone.”

Oakley told the newspaper, “It looks like Roman candles are going off.” “And when you travel through it all, it appears to be a war zone. Particularly at five o’clock in the morning.”

Scott Martin, a reporter for Fox 23, provided a number of images from the incident. He published a video of the fire on Twitter, describing the aerosol cans as “shooting off like fireworks.”

VIDEO: This video was sent to me by a truck driver. The explosions are captured in incredible detail in this video. Cans of deodorant were exploding like fireworks. pic.twitter.com/7ek2ZNfzjB @FOX23

August 6, 2021 — Scott Martin (@SMartinFOX23)

A witness from the truck stop told Fox 23: “I was simply amazed at how it was… deodorant.”

The local fire department enlisted the assistance of an unnamed company to clear the area of shattered cans. There were no injuries recorded.

“Can I save it now that I’ve covered everything?” It’s not every day that a semi carrying 27,00 pounds of @Degree deodorant explodes,” Martin added in a follow-up tweet. “The scene smelt wonderful to some extent.”

The explosion in Big Cabin was not the only one that has rocked Oklahoma recently. Firefighters responded to a complaint of an explosion at a marijuana plantation near Mead, about 93 miles north of Dallas, early Thursday morning. According to News 12, the farm’s owner, Harold Lowcy, sustained severe burns and had to be taken to a hospital in Plano, Texas.

