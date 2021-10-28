The executions of Julius Jones and John Grant have been halted by an appeals court.

Julius Jones and John Marion Grant, both on death row in Oklahoma, were given stays of execution by a federal appeals court.

Grant was set to be executed on Thursday for the 1998 murder of prison guard Gay Carter. Jones’ execution date was set for November 18 after he was found guilty in the 1999 assassination of businessman Paul Howell. However, after a federal judge earlier this week ordered that their executions could proceed, a three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delayed both on Wednesday.

Grant, Jones, and three other inmates should not have been excluded from a lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection rules because they did not opt for a different form of execution, according to the court.

The only “real” distinction between the inmates who stayed as plaintiffs in the action and those who were dismissed, according to the panel, was that the others “complied with the district court’s urge to supplement their interrogatory responses by naming an execution technique or methods.”

Jones, Grant, and the other three detainees stated in their application for a stay that asking them to choose their own manner of execution would force them to violate their religious convictions.

Even if they didn’t mark a box specifying a specific method, the detainees identified alternate methods in their complaint, according to the court.

“Nothing in the relevant case law necessitates a prisoner to identify a method of execution to be employed in his instance by ‘checking a box,’ when the prisoner has previously identified in his complaint the very same alternative ways listed as possibilities on the form,” the panel wrote.

The court “done the right thing by blocking Mr. Grant’s execution on Thursday,” according to Dale Baich, an attorney representing several of the detainees.

He added in a statement to The Washington Newsday, ” “The federal district court’s order today should preclude Oklahoma from carrying out executions until it fixes the ‘credible expert criticism’ it found in the state’s execution processes. Those matters will be thoroughly examined by the court during the February trial.” According to The Associated Press, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said he planned to appeal the decision to the United States Supreme Court.

