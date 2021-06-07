The ex-wife of a California gunman who killed nine coworkers had been warned that he would do it.

According to his ex-wife, an employee who gunned down nine people at a California rail yard before killing himself as law officials arrived had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago.

“I never believed him, and it never happened,” says the narrator. Until now,” Cecilia Nelms, a weeping victim of the 6.30 a.m. attack at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail depot in Santa Clara, near San Jose, told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

“At first, he was still firing rounds when our deputies went in the door. “When our deputy saw him, he took his own life,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.