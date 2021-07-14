The eventual sale of the Champlain Towers South site will benefit the victims of the Surfside disaster.

The victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, will benefit from the ultimate sale of the property.

The sale of the property was approved by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. According to court records, the property is worth between $100 million and $110 million.

A buyer will not be precluded from turning at least a portion of the property into a memorial for the deaths, according to attorney Michael Goldberg, who was designated to handle financial decision-making linked to the building.

In an email to the Associated Press, Goldberg said of Hanzman, “He wants us to start exploring a potential sale.” “He did indicate he wants the site sold as soon as possible, with the revenues going directly to the victims.”

Some survivors want a condominium developed so they may have a place to call home again. At least 95 people were killed when the building collapsed, and the cause is yet unknown.

At a hearing, Hanzman ordered that the sale of the Champlain Towers South site commence. The judge wants the sale to move fast, according to Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver.

Some have suggested that at least part of the land be transformed into a memorial.

Hanzman’s decision was one of a slew of lawsuits filed following the June 24 collapse. Although there had been multiple previous warnings of serious structural problems at the 40-year-old building, no cause has been identified.

The judge ordered that the claims be moved forward and that Goldberg begin distributing Champlain Towers insurance funds to the victims and their relatives.

The judge also approved the refund of $2.4 million in deposits made by certain Champlain condo owners toward a $15 million levy to cover anticipated significant renovations.

Residents of an 82-year-old two-story apartment building in nearby Miami Beach were told to evacuate due to concrete deterioration. According to municipal spokesperson Melissa Berthier, who sent an email on Wednesday, the city ordered the evacuation of Devon Apartments on Monday and is allowing tenants until next Monday to depart.

Champlain Towers South is around 2 miles away from the residential building.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava resigned as a result of the collapse.