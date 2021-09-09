The Evangelical Counterculture Bets on Revival as Church Attendance Declines.

It was a semi-cloudy but mild August evening, the kind of evening when most people would be hanging out around Seattle’s extensive waterfront. Instead, roughly 1,000 people gathered at Powell Barnett Park, a small plot of land in the historically black Central District of the city.

What is the explanation for this? Revival.

A stage with a massive black awning announcing “Let Us Worship” in gold letters stood at one end of the park. Sean Feucht, 38, a California artist with long, flowing golden curls, was onstage wearing a #40 Seattle Sonics jersey.

“Yes, we’re those crazy Christians in the park tonight singing our hearts out to Jesus,” he admitted. “And we couldn’t care less what other people think.”

A mob of young people stood in front of him on the dry grass, an anomaly in an era when the young are showing high rates of church disaffiliation.

Religious observance in the United States has reached new lows. Gallup reported in March that church attendance in the United States had gone below the majority of the population for the first time. It has now reached 47%. Roman Catholics, who made up 24% of the population in 2007, have been the hardest afflicted. According to the Pew Research Center, they will account for 20.8 percent of the population in 2020. That is, they dropped from one-quarter to one-fifth of all Americans. Evangelicals had maintained their 25.4 percent share of the population, while the number of “nones” – those who have no religious connection – had risen from 19.6 percent to a historic high of 22.8 percent.

The number of “nones” is highest among the young, 43 percent of whom do not identify with an organized religion.

However, it was primarily young people that flocked to Feucht’s stage. Last year, Feucht rose to prominence after leading a demonstration against California’s stringent restrictions prohibiting indoor church gatherings. He travelled the country, speaking at outdoor worship groups, culminating in an Oct. 25 rally on the Washington DC Mall, beginning with a defiant rally on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Once churches began to open for worship, Feucht needed to shift his focus to something else: many evangelicals’ hope for a religious revival to rival America’s First and Second Great Awakenings in the 18th and 19th centuries. This is a condensed version of the information.