The EPA is taking steps to reverse the Trump administration’s rollback of Clean Water Act protections.

On Thursday, the Biden administration began the process of restoring federal protections to hundreds of thousands of streams, wetlands, and other bodies of water, erasing one of the Trump administration’s most dramatic environmental rollbacks.

The law is known as WOTUS, or “waters of the United States,” and it outlines which streams qualify for protection under the Clean Water Act, according to The Associated Press.

The EPA’s action will reinstate a rule that was in place in 2015 while the administration works on a new rule for next year.

In June, the Biden administration announced its intention to rewrite rules and restore safeguards that had been withdrawn by Trump. However, a federal judge in Arizona overturned Trump’s policies and reinstated a 1986 norm.

Judge Rosemary Marquez of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona established a threshold that was a compromise between the Trump and Obama administrations, as the Obama administration’s requirements protected nearly 60% of the country’s waterways.

Marquez claimed that the EPA was ignoring its findings in previous studies that smaller rivers that are no longer protected under Trump-era regulations can have an influence on the health and ecosystem of the bigger bodies of water they flow into by not acting on the regulation sooner.

Homebuilders, oil and gas companies, and farmers are among those who oppose increased regulation of the nation’s waterways, claiming that Obama-era standards damaged streams on private property, making their tasks more expensive and time-consuming to execute. Environmental groups, on the other hand, argue that strong federal regulations are required to protect smaller, more fragile waterways from pollution that could harm wildlife and the ecosystem.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Environmentalists, farmers, homebuilders, legislators, and the courts have long disagreed with the restriction.

The action taken by the agency The procedures it has been taking since the court order were formalized on Thursday.

According to officials, the Trump-era rule resulted in a 25% fall in the number of streams and wetlands protected by the federal government.

The National Association of Home Builders and the American Farm Bureau Federation claimed that the court should not have struck down Trump’s order without first considering the merits of the legal challenges. The judge’s decision in August “casts ambiguity over the situation.” This is a condensed version of the information.