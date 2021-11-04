The EPA has advised a Michigan city to relinquish ownership of a water facility due to lead pipes.

The community of Benton Harbor, Michigan, is dealing with a water crisis, and the EPA is taking note.

The agency examined the city’s water facilities and discovered a number of issues that could be to blame for the city’s lead-contaminated water. As a result, according to the Associated Press, the EPA is considering relinquishing ownership of the facility.

In a statement, Michael Regan, an EPA administrator, said, “The residents of Benton Harbor have endured for far too long.”

Fixing Benton Harbor’s systems would include replacing around 2,400 pipes that could be leaking lead into drinking water, a move that many have supported, but little progress has been made due to a lack of funding granted to the city.

Officials began outreach efforts in 2018, including town hall meetings and public notices, and delivered water filters to homeowners in 2019. Despite marginally decreased lead levels, homeowners have complained that progress in addressing the lead problem has been slow. Environmental groups and residents of Benton Harbor petitioned the EPA in September, requesting immediate and comprehensive action.

“We couldn’t take it any longer,” one of the petition’s signatories, the Rev. Edward Pinkney, said.

Residents began lining up for free bottled water shortly after sunrise on a recent Saturday, so they could drink and cook without worry of the high levels of lead in the city’s tap water.

Free water delivery sites are a common sight in this predominantly Black city in Michigan’s southwestern region, where over half of the nearly 10,000 citizens live in poverty.

Waiting for free bottled water takes time, and some locals wonder why the problem wasn’t rectified sooner in a state that just dealt with the Flint water crisis.

“It’s exhausting,” Rhonda Nelson remarked as she waited in line at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor location. “I truly understand what Flint was going through.” Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, has pledged to spend millions of dollars to replace the city’s lead service lines in 18 months, a record time for a process that often takes decades. Residents have been advised not to cook, drink, or mix infant formula using tap water for the time being.

