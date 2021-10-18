The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking steps to regulate “forever chemicals” in drinking water and consumer products.

The White House revealed a new approach Monday to regulate harmful industrial substances related to serious sickness, including everything from cookware and carpets to firefighting foams, according to the Associated Press.

Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Department (EPA), said his agency is taking a number of initiatives to prevent pollution from “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, long-lasting substances that have been found in public drinking water, wells, and even food.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Regan stated, “This is a bold strategy that starts with immediate action” and includes additional initiatives “that will carry through this first term” of President Joe Biden. “We’ll utilize every instrument in our arsenal to limit human exposure to these dangerous substances.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

PFAS, often known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment for so long, have been linked to major health problems such as cancer and low birth weight.

The proposal aims to prevent PFAS from entering the environment, speed up remediation of PFAS-contaminated places such as military bases, and enhance research funding to understand more about where PFAS are discovered and how they may be avoided from spreading.

PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl compounds, which are found in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant carpeting, and a variety of other consumer goods. Because the chemical interactions are so strong, they don’t disintegrate or only breakdown slowly in the environment, and they can stay in a person’s bloodstream eternally.

The EPA will use the Safe Drinking Water Act to set strong drinking water restrictions for PFAS and will require PFAS makers to report on how harmful their products are, according to the policy revealed Monday. The EPA is also seeking to classify PFAS as hazardous compounds under the so-called Superfund law, which permits the EPA to force contaminated corporations to pay for cleanup or do it themselves.

The measures will make it easier for the EPA to verify that cleanups are carried out safely and efficiently “′′The polluter pays,′′ Regan explained.

The announcement was greeted positively by environmental and public health organizations. Advocates have long lobbied the EPA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Defense Department, and other agencies to take action on PFAS.

