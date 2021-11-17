The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released the first national recycling strategy to combat climate change and health concerns.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the first-ever national recycling policy in the United States this week, addressing climate change and other health problems.

The EPA’s 2021 national recycling plan expands on the agency’s 2019 framework for improving the recycling system, but it is the first time the agency will consider how the industry affects climate, environmental justice, and human health as a result of living near garbage facilities.

According to the EPA, the new strategy will focus on addressing industry concerns in order to develop a stronger, more resilient, and cost-effective municipal trash recycling system.

“To effectively serve the American people, our nation’s recycling system need significant upgrades. The National Recycling Strategy of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides a road map for addressing system difficulties and paving the path for the future of recycling “In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan remarked.

He went on to say, “EPA is committed to ensuring that historically marginalized and overburdened communities benefit from our efforts as we move forward with this approach. The approach, when combined with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal’s unprecedented investments in recycling, will help change recycling and solid waste management across the country while creating employment and boosting our economy.” Waste materials are linked to a wide range of issues, according to Dr. Sacoby Wilson, a member of the EPA’s national environmental justice advisory council, and having a strategy that addresses materials management will help provide solutions for larger issues like recycling and where “waste products come from, where they go, and how they’re impacting the health, sustainability, and quality of life in communities of color.” The EPA’s main goal under the new strategy is to reduce the environmental impact of material production, consumption, use, and disposal. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s International Resource Panel, the process accounts for around half of all worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the EPA release, “this new climate objective will help accomplish President Biden’s commitment to achieve a 50-52 percent decrease in economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels.”

The strategy also includes five goals for strengthening the recycling system, including expanding recycling markets through market development and research, increasing recyclable material collection, and improving the.