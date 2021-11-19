The entire House Republican Party opposes Biden’s $1.7 trillion bill, yet 42% of Republican voters support it.

According to a new poll issued Thursday by Data for Progress, 42% of Republican voters approve the major social and climate expenditure package “very” or “strongly.” Overall, 64 percent of Americans approve the plan, with Democrats (87 percent) and independents (63 percent) supporting it the most.

A majority of Republican voters approve some of the legislation’s specific components. For example, 62 percent of Republicans support spending “$150 billion to improve the quality of long-term care for elderly and individuals with disabilities and increase access to it.” Furthermore, 55 percent of Republican voters support spending “$35 billion to expand Medicare coverage to include hearing services.” Many Republicans have expressed support for some of the bill’s funding options. A majority of Republican voters (56 percent) support a 15% tax on profits made by American corporations abroad. Fifty-three percent favor increasing income taxes on those earning more than $10 million per year.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to postpone the approval of the Build Back Better Act, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a new record for the longest speech in House history overnight. Despite McCarthy’s success in delaying the vote—and the fact that all House Republicans are slated to vote against the bill—Democrats are expected to pass the package on a party-line vote on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the California Republican tweeted, “Every page of the Democrats’ Socialist Spending Scam will be paid for or borrowed from you: America’s hardworking taxpayers.” “This is the most reckless and irresponsible budget bill in the history of our country.” According to projections issued Thursday by the impartial Congressional Budget Office, McCarthy’s assessment is not totally true. According to the research, the bill has enough measures to cover the cost of the law in major part. Although the CBO analysis showed that the spending package would add more than $360 billion to the deficit over the next decade, it did not account for money produced by improved IRS enforcement of tax laws, which the Democrats want to account for in the topline. This is a condensed version of the information.