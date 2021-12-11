The ‘Emerging Domestic Threats’ were fueled by Donald Trump’s refusal to concede.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The first-known intelligence of any kind pointing to a potential problem on January 6 was exchanged within the US government at 8:42 a.m. on December 11. John Donahue, the head of the Intelligence and Inter-Agency Coordination Division of the United States Capitol Police (USCP), wrote to a subordinate, requesting a preliminary evaluation of the upcoming Joint Session of Congress.

According to a post-January 6 congressional probe, Donohue, a right-wing extremism expert, predicted a challenge to the electoral vote from a few members of Congress. Despite the fact that no rally had been publicly announced for that day, Donahue believed that the combination of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election and his apparent support for overturning the results from over 100 members of the House, as well as planned protests, elevated the event’s importance.

Donahue’s boss, Sean Gallagher, Deputy Chief of the Protective Services Bureau, then wrote to Pittman’s employer, director of the Capitol Police Steven Sund, indicating that the Joint Session “will bring some demonstrations, with the potential for some issues on the House floor.”

Sund said he was thinking about a “major deployment.” Donahue’s team had already developed an intelligence report for the November 14 protests in Washington, predicting that numerous extremist groups would participate and that violence would be likely. It had also produced a report for the impending “MAGA II” event in Washington, which was slated for the next day (December 12), which stated the same thing.

However, whatever apprehensions had developed on December 11 looked to be in vain. The MAGA I and II events did not appear to be highly dangerous. There were few arrests and only sporadic acts of violence, no police were injured, and the Metropolitan Police Department appeared to be in good hands. The most important takeaway from both instances was that the greatest threat was clashing protestors and counter-protestors, not the USCP or the Capitol Building itself.

“As we planned for the third demonstration [on January 6], we realized that the,” USCP president Sund subsequently added. This is a condensed version of the information.