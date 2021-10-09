The election of Donald Trump ‘grieved’ ex-Ambassador to Vietnam, who saw it as a threat to US-Asian relations.

Former US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius wished for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidential election and privately “grieved” as signs pointed to former President Donald Trump.

According to his latest book, Nothing Is Impossible: America’s Reconciliation With Vietnam, Osius, who served as ambassador under previous President Barack Obama and for 10 months during the Trump administration, sees Trump as a “threat” to America’s connections to Asia. He criticized Trump’s treatment of Vietnamese refugees who arrived in the United States after the war, as well as his decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“A Trump presidency appeared to be a train wreck for the United States, particularly abroad,” Osius wrote. “I intended to keep bolstering US-Asian ties, but the election results jeopardized everything I believed was vital.” On election night in 2016, Osius was in Vietnam, which was the next morning local time, and saw Trump win Florida and North Carolina, with signs pointing to victory in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. At that point, he warned party attendees that the Electoral College process is “uncertain” and that declaring a winner will take time.

“As ambassador, it was my duty to maintain public neutrality and avoid overt partisanship. Still, I knew it would be impossible for me to mask my disappointment if I had to proclaim a Trump victory “In his book, Osius writes. “I went home to grieve soon after my speech at the election party.” Osius, who worked for Clinton during the Obama administration, was optimistic that Clinton will maintain America’s leadership position in Asia and global trade. He labeled Trump “untrustworthy, undisciplined, and impulsive,” and said they “struggled” to keep US-Vietnam relations afloat while the US was experiencing “turbulence.”

Trump signed an executive order early in his presidency banning foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations, dubbed the "Muslim ban." Despite Trump's denial that it was a Muslim ban, it drew widespread condemnation, and Osius said it made it difficult to "push the Vietnamese on human rights." While much of the administration's emphasis was focused on the southern border, Trump also wanted to expand the country's immigration system.