The Dixie Fire in California has spread to over 500 square miles, destroying over 1,000 structures.

The Dixie Fire has burned over 500 square miles in California, damaging over 1,000 houses.

The Dixie Fire in California has burned over 500,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 homes as of Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire has burned at least 501,008 acres and is 30 percent contained.

The Dixie Fire, which is raging across four counties, was first reported on July 14. According to Cal Fire officials, the fire has destroyed or damaged at least 1,045 residential and commercial structures. The fire’s cause is still being investigated.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has grown to become California’s second-largest wildfire, surpassing the Mendocino Complex fire, which burned 459,123 acres in 2018. The August Complex Fire in 2020, which torched over one million acres, was the only other wildfire in state history that was larger than the Dixie Fire.

“Fire stayed active overnight due to little humidity recovery” in the Dixie Fire’s west zone, according to a recent statement on the Cal Fire website.

“Heavy smoke conditions hindered visibility in the fire area,” the statement continued. “With thunderstorms anticipated to arrive this week, high pressure is continuing to build over the incident and will be the major feature.”

The Dixie Fire, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Rick Carhart, burnt “a substantial section of the town of Greenville” last week, according to the Washington Post.

“I don’t know if it’s 50 percent or more or less,” Carhart told the Post, “but there were extremely huge losses.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Greenville shortly after the fire to examine the damage and posted a photo of the Dixie Fire completely destroying a local post office.

“Our hearts hurt for this town,” Newsom wrote in a tweet. “Greenville, even if this moment seems impossible, we’ll be there to help you rebuild.”

I spent the day in Greenville assessing the damage left by the #DixieFire and speaking with firefighters about their current efforts.

The post office is no longer operational.

Our hearts are broken by this village.

Greenville, even if this moment seems overwhelming, we’ll be there to assist you rebuild. pic.twitter.com/Zb0JualbR3

Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) on August 8, 2021

It had been a Tuesday. The following is a condensed version of the data.