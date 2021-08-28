The Dixie Fire in California has grown to over 749k acres, destroying at least 690 homes.

The Dixie Fire has burned at least 749,713 acres and is 45 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

According to WildFire Today, the Dixie Fire has destroyed at least 690 residential properties and 139 business structures. According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire has destroyed at least 92 commercial, residential, and other structures as it has spread.

Cal Fire officials warned in a Thursday update to the Dixie Fire’s West Zone that “a multi-day warming trend that began today will bring warmer than usual temperatures with likely single-digit afternoon humidities through the weekend.”

The Dixie Fire, which started on July 14, is currently burning across Butte, Plumas, and Shasta counties.

Officials have issued multiple evacuation orders for local households and have closed down several national forests in response to the Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire has forced the closure of the Lassen National Forest and the Plumas National Forest, according to Cal Fire.

“Smoke from local wildfires will continue to result in poor air quality across northern California,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento stated on Friday.

At least 21 helicopters, 370 engines, 172 dozers, 167 water tenders, and 4,833 employees have been dispatched to fight the Dixie Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire was the first fire “that has burnt from the west side of the mountain range over onto the valley floor on the east side of the mountain range,” according to Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.

The Dixie Fire had previously been the state’s second-largest wildfire. The August Complex Fire, California’s largest wildfire in history, scorched 1,032,648 acres in 2020.

Northern California has been ravaged by huge wildfires in recent months, and Cal Fire authorities have predicted that the region will “experience an extended fire season.”

In California, there are presently 11 active wildfires that have burned over 1.3 million acres. The Monument Fire in Trinity County is currently the state’s second-largest wildfire. This is a condensed version of the information.