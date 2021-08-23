The Dixie Fire in California has grown to over 725K acres, fueled by drought conditions.

The Dixie Fire in California has grown to over 725,000 acres, with officials blaming the fire’s increased activity on drought conditions.

The Dixie Fire has scorched 725,822 acres and is approximately 40% contained, according to data uploaded on InciWeb, the national wildfire incident system.

On Friday, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) claimed the Dixie Fire had grown by about 25,000 acres over the weekend and had burned at least 700,630 acres.

Cal Fire authorities indicated in a Sunday update for the Dixie Fire’s West Zone that “Northern California has witnessed considerable fire activity and will likely experience a prolonged fire season.” Due to critical fuel conditions, fires burning in northern California are demonstrating significant fire growth.”

“Under current drought conditions, wildfires are blazing swiftly and with severe severity, and have gone up to 8 kilometres in a single day,” the post stated. Fuel conditions are substantially worse this year than in prior years, and this, combined with the wind, is producing a lot more fire spread. Firefighters are dealing with unprecedented conditions, including higher spread rates, spotting, and aggressive overnight burning.”

Officials originally reported the Dixie Fire on July 14, and it has grown since then. It is currently raging in three California counties: Butte, Plumas, and Shasta.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire has damaged at least 91 residential, commercial, and other properties, and has destroyed over 12,000 more.

Drought conditions in California have increased fire activity, according to Cal Fire officials. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, at least 95.6 percent of California is experiencing “severe drought,” while 88.4 percent is experiencing “extreme drought.”

The Dixie Fire previously exceeded the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire, which burned 459,123 acres, to become the second-largest wildfire in California history.

“We are witnessing a busier start to our fire season due to the excessive temperatures and lower than typical rainfall,” Lynette Round, a public information officer for Cal Fire, previously told This website.

"Due to the extreme heat, little humidity, and strong winds, the Dixie Fire has grown tremendously. The firefighters are putting up a lot of effort.